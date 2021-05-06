Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Issues Earnings Results

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

NASDAQ IDN traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 471,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market cap of $154.14 million, a P/E ratio of -207.25 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

