Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.22. 8,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.84 million, a P/E ratio of -201.50 and a beta of 2.23. Intellicheck has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

