Interfor (TSE:IFP) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.00

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$36.00 and last traded at C$35.98, with a volume of 351962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Interfor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.58.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$662.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interfor Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total value of C$267,756.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,054,511.61. Also, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total transaction of C$271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$325,200.

About Interfor (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.