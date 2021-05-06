Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.70 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €2.70 ($3.18) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €2.48 ($2.92).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

