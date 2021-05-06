Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $392.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $270.91 and a one year high of $423.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.52.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

