Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Boosted by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 34.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,164,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,247,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $838.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $785.53 and its 200-day moving average is $764.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $501.13 and a 52-week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $36,032,921. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

