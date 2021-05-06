Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of VMO stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

