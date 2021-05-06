Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of VMO stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $13.62.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
