Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF makes up about 0.9% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Shares of RYF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.23. 1,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,444. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $61.25.

