InvestDigital Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $246,363.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, InvestDigital has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00084224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00064080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.58 or 0.00823243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00102774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,258.44 or 0.09179807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 795,667,679 coins and its circulating supply is 117,059,426 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

