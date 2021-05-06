Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD):

  • 5/4/2021 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $89.00 to $147.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/4/2021 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $89.00 to $147.00.
  • 4/26/2021 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $119.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/19/2021 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $119.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/17/2021 – Kodiak Sciences is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/15/2021 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $133.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/11/2021 – Kodiak Sciences is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/8/2021 – Kodiak Sciences had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.
  • 3/8/2021 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $133.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.84. 398,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,699. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.83. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). Analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 191.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

