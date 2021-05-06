Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 12,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 300% compared to the average daily volume of 3,051 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BCS downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Investec upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. Barclays has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 113,234 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 70,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 271,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

