Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,710 call options on the company. This is an increase of 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,855 call options.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.70.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Ossiam raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

