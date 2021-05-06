Investors Purchase Large Volume of Avid Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,850 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 551% compared to the average volume of 438 call options.

In related news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 345,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $58,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,750 shares of company stock worth $770,978 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVID has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of AVID traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.30. 26,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,482. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $24.47.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

