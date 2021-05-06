Investors Research Corp Buys 245 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 112.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $108.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.74 and a 200-day moving average of $104.08. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $114.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.