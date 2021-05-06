Investors Research Corp Has $67,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,040,000 after acquiring an additional 147,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after acquiring an additional 127,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,334,000 after acquiring an additional 155,248 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after acquiring an additional 266,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after acquiring an additional 63,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $89.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.40. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

