Investors Research Corp Sells 1,850 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 523.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of TRN opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -573.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $141,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melendy E. Lovett sold 850 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $25,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $927,801 over the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

