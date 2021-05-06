ION (ION) Price Down 2.8% This Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. ION has a total market cap of $362,189.69 and approximately $2.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00067745 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.09 or 0.00342595 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000693 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00030921 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,581,894 coins and its circulating supply is 13,681,894 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

