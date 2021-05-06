IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IQV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.18.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE IQV opened at $231.94 on Monday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $128.52 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 254.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 29.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.