iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.5% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,668,300 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

