iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.00% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $25.94 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.