iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Holdings Reduced by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,568 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,091,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,381,000 after buying an additional 133,631 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,960,000 after acquiring an additional 362,151 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,146,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,468,000 after acquiring an additional 152,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,192,000 after acquiring an additional 920,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 271,963 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,493 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.36.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.