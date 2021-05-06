iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 1.3% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.31. 28,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,185. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average of $88.25. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $96.59.

