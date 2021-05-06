iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 3.5% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

MBB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $108.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,885. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.57.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

