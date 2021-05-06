iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Bought by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $685,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.97. 574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,263. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.84. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $80.93.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

