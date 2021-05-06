iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 282,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,349,605 shares.The stock last traded at $147.77 and had previously closed at $148.93.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.46 and a 200-day moving average of $154.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,694 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,965 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

