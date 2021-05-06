iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Reduced by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC owned 0.17% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $14,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 221,218 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,513,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,763. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.66. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.