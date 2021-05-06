iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ITOS. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of ITOS stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $23.86. 8,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,269. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $47.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

