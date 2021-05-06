Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Cut to $126.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.22% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.
Shares of Itron stock opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. Itron has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.13.
In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at $995,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 39.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,798,000 after acquiring an additional 234,533 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Itron by 41.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 810,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,807,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
