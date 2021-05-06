Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Cut to $126.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. Itron has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.13.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at $995,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 39.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,798,000 after acquiring an additional 234,533 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Itron by 41.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 810,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,807,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

