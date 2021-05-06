ITT (ITT) to Release Earnings on Friday

ITT (NYSE:ITT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect ITT to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ITT to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ITT opened at $96.35 on Thursday. ITT has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

