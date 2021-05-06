J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 879 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.8% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,658,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,161,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,470,000 after buying an additional 104,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Dollar General stock opened at $215.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.42. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

