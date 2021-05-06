J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 8,150 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $70.17 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.43.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

