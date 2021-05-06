J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,750 ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemsstock Limited bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,264,000.

Shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.13.

