J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 167 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in Marriott International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.41.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $144.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 272.67 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.49.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

