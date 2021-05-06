James Hambro & Partners Has $6.43 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

James Hambro & Partners cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,994,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,314.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,196.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,926.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

