Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,287 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.45 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.47.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

