Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.61 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after buying an additional 918,373 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,033,000 after buying an additional 636,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $134.71 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $66.61 and a 1-year high of $138.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of -187.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.89.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

