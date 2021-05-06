Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dover by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dover by 83.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $150.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover Co. has a one year low of $79.87 and a one year high of $151.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

