Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 45,950 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 294.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $136.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.97 and a 200-day moving average of $124.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $103.26 and a 12 month high of $137.19.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

