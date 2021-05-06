Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 520,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

VOD stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

