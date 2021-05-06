Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors

Aaron Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,536 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 3.4% of Aaron Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.33. 698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,406. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.44. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.07.

