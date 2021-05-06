JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Update

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the March 31st total of 948,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 434,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

JBGS stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.90%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 14.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

