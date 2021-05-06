Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale cut shares of Jde Peets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:JDEPF remained flat at $$38.36 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32. Jde Peets has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15.

