Jefferies Financial Group Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $600.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBS. UBS Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Cannonball Research increased their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $14.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $488.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,345. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $574.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.88.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,040,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HubSpot by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in HubSpot by 178.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 5.1% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

