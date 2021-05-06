Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire anticipates that the bank will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of CUBI opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $23.57. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after buying an additional 133,435 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $7,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 331,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 4,528 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $139,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,136. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

