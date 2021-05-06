Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Colgate-Palmolive in a report released on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 883.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 24,353 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,646,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $116,743.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 45,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,118 shares of company stock worth $791,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

