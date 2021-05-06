Jefferies Financial Group Increases Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target to $114.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $94.52 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $51.65 and a one year high of $98.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average is $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,741. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

