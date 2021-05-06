Jefferies Financial Group Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $275.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

NYSE:V opened at $229.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 1-year low of $173.82 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,036 shares of company stock worth $32,458,680. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

