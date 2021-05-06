Jefferies Financial Group Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $275.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.
NYSE:V opened at $229.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 1-year low of $173.82 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,036 shares of company stock worth $32,458,680. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
