Jefferies Financial Group Raises Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $310.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.67 EPS.

LH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.27.

Shares of LH stock opened at $276.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $155.19 and a 1 year high of $277.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,399. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

