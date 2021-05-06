Jefferies Financial Group Raises Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Price Target to $3.50

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:SB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 63,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,223. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $395.42 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 105,363 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 49,491 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

