Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €66.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.81 ($76.24).

Shares of VNA opened at €52.68 ($61.98) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €56.38 and its 200-day moving average is €56.31. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit