Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €66.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.81 ($76.24).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of VNA opened at €52.68 ($61.98) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €56.38 and its 200-day moving average is €56.31. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.